Deion Sanders gives out shoes to local students

Deion Sanders is making headlines of a different kind in Jackson this week.



One week after arriving in town as Jackson State’s new head coach, Sanders is already giving back to the community. “Coach Prime” and OOFOS apparel have teamed up to give footwear to students across the country.

Sanders, alongside the OOFOS team, was onsite for an in-person shoe donation drop for teachers at Blackburn Middle School in Jackson, MS.



Blackburn Middle School joins more than 25 other schools across the country who have or will be receiving more than 3,000 pairs of shoes total through the program donations, all of which have been facilitated by local community ambassadors and brand ambassadors.



Alongside Deion, OOFOS is working with other professional athletes to give back to their communities including Olympic and world Indoor Track & Field Championship Medalist, Jaret Eaton and member of NWSL’s Champions Cup winning team, Houston Dash, Jamia Fields.

First Round Schools Receiving Donations

· St. Augustine, FL: Timberlin Creek Elementary School, Mills Creek Academy and Ketterlinus Elementary School

· Jacksonville, FL: Florida Cyber Charter Academy and Episcopal School of Jacksonville-Beaches Campus

· Palm Harbor, FL: Plato Academy Palm Harbor

· San Diego, CA: Oak Valley Middle School

· Torrance, CA: South Torrance High School

· Flower Mound, TX: Old Settlers Elementary

· Chicago, IL: Alfred Nobel Elementary School

· Naperville, IL: Neuqua Valley High School

· Hingham, MA: St. Paul’s School

· Boston, MA: St. Brigid School

Second Round Schools Receiving Donations

· Escondido, CA: Rincon Middle School

· San Dimas, CA: Lone Hills Middle School

· Rancho Cordova, CA: Cordova High School

· East Palo Alto, CA: Ravenswood School District

· East Peoria, IL: Riverview School District

· Gresham, OR: Gordon Russell Middle School

· Rolesville, NC: Rolesville Middle School

· Garner, NC: West View Elementary

· Columbia, MO: Parkade Elementary

· Phoenix, AZ: Mountain Point High School

· Houston, TX: Yates High School

· Columbia, SC: Richland Northeast High…