Tarik Cohen out for the season with ACL tear

Tarik Cohen as been relatively injury free his first three years, in the NFL. But the injury bug has hit the former NC A&T star.
The fourth-year running back was injured in the second half of the Chicago Bears’ win in Atlanta. He was taken off the field with a lower leg injury. He suffered an ACL injury and will miss the rest of the NFL season, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“I’m so proud of that kid, he’s really been growing,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game.
Cohen has rushed for better than 1100 yards and caught over 200 passes in his first 51 NFL games. He truly does it all for the Bears, including occassionally throwing touchdown passes.
Cohen’s injury comes just a week after he and the Bears agreed to a three-year extension. The deal was worth $17.25 million, with incentives for more. He was in the final year of his rookie deal.
Injuries are a part of the game in the NFL, especially at the running back position. The league has seen a barrage of injuries in the first three weeks of a season with no preseason.
We’ve followed Cohen since his career at North Carolina A&T and he’s always taken a pounding and gotten back up. The bounce-back won’t be as easy as usual with an ACL, but the odds have always been against him. And he consistently beats them.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Tarik Cohen as he gets treated for a speedy and full recovery.