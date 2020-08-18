Alcorn State releases 2021 spring football schedule

Courtesy of Alcorn State athletics
LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State University released its 2021 spring football schedule, which includes three home games at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium and six games overall.
The format consists of six SWAC contests. The Braves will kick if off with a road matchup at Alabama A&M on Feb. 26.
Alcorn will play its home-opener against Alabama State on March 6. The Braves will also host Texas Southern on April 10 and Jackson State on April 17 on Senior Day.
fan information
Fans who have already purchased season tickets and/or parking will have the option to carry-over their purchases to the spring. Fans may also request a full refund, partial refund or allow their purchases to be a donation to the Alcorn State University Department of Athletics.
“We are preparing for an exciting spring season, and now more than ever we need the support from our fan base,” said Derek Horne, director of athletics. “COVID-19 has presented many challenges for us as we continue to make many difficult monetary decisions. We greatly value and appreciate all contributions as we look for ways to maintain our budgets. I commend our coaches and staff for staying the course during this unprecedented time.”
Single-game, season tickets and parking will be available online at ImpactTickets.
Other road match-ups include dates at Mississippi Valley State on March 20, and at Southern on March 27.
championship
The SWAC Championship game is slated for May 1. The Braves are the two-time reigning SWAC Champions and six-time defending SWAC East Division champions.
For additional questions about renewals, seating or parking, contact the Alcorn ticket office at 601-877-6818 or 6822 or 6823.
2021 Spring Schedule
Feb. 27 at Alabama A&M
March 6 Alabama State
March 20 at MVSU
March 27 at Southern
April 3 Open Date
April 10 Texas Southern
April 17 Jackson State
May 1 SWAC Championship