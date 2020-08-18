Florida Memorial football starts practice for fall season

courtesy of FMU Athletics
MIAMI, Florida – The Florida Memorial University football team held its first full practice of the new academic year on Monday. FMU, who is resuming football after a 61-year hiatus, has high hopes for their 2020 campaign under the direction of head coach Timothy Harris, who is entering his first year with the program.
The Lions were on campus for the first day as they practiced at Harry T. Moore Field because Betty T. Ferguson Complex is not yet open to the public.
After months of Zoom meetings and weeks of voluntary workouts, the players showed significant retention level going through their first team practice together. Since early March, Florida Memorial football had to resort to making most of its program progress virtually during physical distancing throughout the pandemic.
Full pads aren’t scheduled to be put on until practice No. 5. Until then, players will continue to reacclimate to football in the Florida heat and humidity while creating championship habits under the guidance of the coaching staff.
Florida Memorial National Alumni Association President Rochelle Hill has already expressed the group’s efforts to fundraise for the season.
“Fundraising is the biggest thing that we are doing right now,” Hill said. “Bernard Jennings gave a thousand tonight, and we have other alumni that gave $5,000. We just another fundraising, and we have another fundraiser where all the proceeds will go to football. We want to make sure it[football season] happens, so we are prepared to make sure we raise the money needed.”