CARY, N.C. – North Carolina Central University baseball head coach Jim Koerner has been selected to coach with USA Baseball once again, this time with the 16U National Team.

Koerner third time with usa baseball

Koerner will work as an on-field assistant coach during the 16U National Team Championships from Aug. 11-16 in Cary, North Carolina, and will help to select future members of the 18U National Team.

This is the third time Koerner has worked with USA Baseball, as he coached with the organization twice in 2018. He coached with the Collegiate National Team during the 18th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, and Team USA swept all five games. Later that summer, he served as manager of the Stars Team with the 14U (Under-14) National Development Program during a week of highly developed on-field and off-field National Team instruction and education.

“It’s an honor to be selected to assist USA Baseball in their selection of the 18U National Team,” Koerner said. “Throughout the week, we will be coaching and evaluating potential players to represent USA Baseball next summer in international tournament play.

working with top prospects

“Having now worked with USA Baseball on multiple events, it’s exciting to be a part of such a tremendous organization,” Koerner continued. “I look forward to getting back on the field after a long break.”

The 16U National Team Championships are a part of USA Baseball’s overall Olympic Athlete Development Pipeline, the organization’s concerted effort to give the nation’s best ballplayers important international experience looking towards them being candidates in the player pool for future Olympic teams. As such, Koerner will be working with some of the top prospects in the 2022 class and helping them to further develop their skills to a level that will make them competitive candidates for the USA Baseball 18U National Team during the summer of 2021 and/or 2022.

Koerner began his tenure as head coach of the Eagles in June 2011, and has coached nine seasons at NCCU.

