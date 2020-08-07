NCCU Virtual Homecoming aims to energize fans and raise money

Courtesy: NCCU Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University Department of Athletics launched the #NCCUStrongerTogether giving campaign on Thursday (Aug. 6), with the goal of raising $1 million to help offset the financial impact of the pandemic and assist with ensuring a championship experience for NCCU student-athletes. The first phase of the yearlong campaign is a Virtual Homecoming Stadium Sellout, an initiative encouraging alumni and friends to invest what they would have spent on The NCCU Ultimate Homecoming festivities into the Department of Athletics. Each virtual stadium seat is $100 with the goal for this phase of the campaign to raise $750,000 before Oct. 31, the originally scheduled date of the homecoming football game before the suspension of fall sports. Phase one will conclude with an NCCU virtual homecoming experience on Oct. 31.

“I am thrilled to launch the #NCCUStrongerTogether fundraising campaign to support our Athletics program during this critical time in our society,” said NCCU Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree. “The decision to suspend fall sports will most certainly have an impact on our ability to provide financial resources to sustain operations, but we will always make the best decisions to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes. This campaign will not only support our strategic priorities, but assists with the loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

“The first phase of the campaign, the Virtual Homecoming Stadium Sellout, will energize our fan base and encourage them to show support of our student-athletes and program.” McCree added. “We invite everyone to visit NCCUFanCentral.com to learn more about how you can participate and support our student-athletes.”

To secure a virtual stadium seat by making a donation to the #NCCUStrongerTogether giving campaign, text STRONGER to 243725 or visit www.NCCUFanCentral.com.

“Thanks to our development team for the hard work in orchestrating a plan to create this fun and engaging opportunity for our entire Athletics family,” said McCree.