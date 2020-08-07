2 Chainz drops new HBCU band anthem “Money Maker”

2 Chainz is trying to give the people what they need.



The Alabama State hooper turned rap Superstar has a brand new track featuring Lil Wayne featuring an HBCU band. It was played in snippet form at the end of the rapper’s Verzuz TV battle with Rick Ross. (Ironically, Ross briefly attended college at Albany State.)



The track is called “Money Maker” and features an interpolation of the Guy classic “Piece of My Love.” The band on the track was none other than Southern University’s “Human Jukebox.” It’s another feather in the cap for one of music’s favorite marching bands.



It was released in full a few hours later.





The song has all the makings of a marching band anthem. Unfortunately, there won’t be any bands to play due to COVID-19. And there won’t be any HBCU bands playing this fall.



Hearing that #MoneyMaker track from @2chainz on #verzuztv knowing DAMN WELL we ain’t got homecoming or any football game to go to… pic.twitter.com/owmr0KTvaF — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) August 7, 2020

But 2 Chainz did make sure to spread some HBCU love before the track ended, shouting out several schools in the SWAC and SIAC.

Alcorn State, Jackson State, Grambling State, Texas Southern, Tuskegee, Morehouse, Fort Valley all got shoutouts as well as Southern and ASU.



Chainz, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, played two seasons at Alabama State in the mid-1990s. His musical break came a decade later as part of the group “Playaz Circle” and eventually a solo career that has resulted in one Grammy and many other awards.

