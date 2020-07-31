Carte'Are Gordon
Grambling

Former four-star Carte’Are Gordon transfers to HBCU

Once a four-star recruit, Carte’Are Gordon is now on his fourth college. Grambling lands a talented, traveled big man.
Posted on

Carte’Are Gordon, a former top 100 player, is taking his talents to the SWAC.

The 6’9 big man from St. Louis has committed to Grambling State University. GSU will be Carte’Are Gordon’s fourth college. 

“I am extremely excited to be apart of the family! Big things in the future for us!,” Gordon said on Twitter. “Thankful to announce I am going to be a Grambling State Tiger to finish my college career!!

A four-star recruit coming out of Webster Groves High School, Gordon originally signed with St. Louis University prior to the 2018-19 season. He spent one semester at his hometown school before transferring to DePaul.

Gordon never saw the floor at DePaul, leaving after seven months. He then transferred to Northwest Florida State where he played in 11 games before leaving in November 2019. Gordon averaged 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22 minutes per game there.

Eight months later, he’s hoping to have found a home in northern Lousiana. Grambling finished 17-15 last season, 11-7 in the SWAC. 

Former four-star Carte’Are Gordon transfers to HBCU
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top