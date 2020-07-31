Former four-star Carte’Are Gordon transfers to HBCU

Carte’Are Gordon, a former top 100 player, is taking his talents to the SWAC.



The 6’9 big man from St. Louis has committed to Grambling State University. GSU will be Carte’Are Gordon’s fourth college.

“I am extremely excited to be apart of the family! Big things in the future for us!,” Gordon said on Twitter. “Thankful to announce I am going to be a Grambling State Tiger to finish my college career!!

@Grambling1901 @coachtaejack @CoachKJones_30 @CoachDeeMoore @whines33 @gmensbasketball



I am extremely excited to be apart of the family! Big things in the future for us! Thankful to announce I am going to be a Grambling State Tiger to finish my college career!! Blessed 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/M0A3fMrDbS — Carteare Gordon (@CarteareGordon) July 31, 2020

A four-star recruit coming out of Webster Groves High School, Gordon originally signed with St. Louis University prior to the 2018-19 season. He spent one semester at his hometown school before transferring to DePaul.



Gordon never saw the floor at DePaul, leaving after seven months. He then transferred to Northwest Florida State where he played in 11 games before leaving in November 2019. Gordon averaged 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22 minutes per game there.

Eight months later, he’s hoping to have found a home in northern Lousiana. Grambling finished 17-15 last season, 11-7 in the SWAC.