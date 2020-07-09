MEAC to launch eSports league

NORFOLK, VA.,– The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced a partnership with Blaze Fire Games to create academic and career pathway opportunities in the fields of technology and gaming. As part of the agreement, Blaze Fire Games will be launching a MEAC esports league.



“As esports becomes increasingly viable from a financial and cultural standpoint, we are ecstatic that the MEAC can partner with Blaze Fire Games to expand digital access and educational opportunities,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said. “The future is here, and it is vital to the MEAC to be a part of esports moving forward.”

Online tournaments will be hosted through Blaze Fire Games, and participants will battle against each other in games such as Rocket League, NBA2K, Madden and Super Smash Bros. These opportunities are available to all 11 MEAC member institutions, and any current student, alum or university staff member can participate. Virtual learning opportunities will also be available in subjects such as Intro to Esports, Esports Production Management, Esports Digital Marketing, Competitive Gaming Analytics and Esports Coaching.



Blaze Fire Games is a licensed digital content provider which taps into a variety of creative talent and skills across the globe. The company aims to connect a diverse group of participants by introducing them to a career path where they will learn to compete in a gaming environment.

Covid-19 provides MEAC opportunity

“The MEAC has a long, storied history when it comes to forward-thinking and innovation,” Blaze Fire Games CEO and co-founder Isiah Reese said. “There was a huge opportunity to partner, introduce and insert the Blaze Fire Games esports program and resources in the states of South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and North Carolina, as well as Washington, D.C., at one time. There’s really no time like the present to focus on this esports industry because of these changing times we are living in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Blaze Fire Games engages in cross-cultural experiences by offering entertainment events in the esports industry, including education career pathway certifications, a multi-player team league and individual player competitive esports tournaments.

Esports is comprised of teams and individuals who compete head-to-head in live, online competitions. According to industry experts, esports has generated over $1.1 billion in revenue and appeals to a multitude of people across generation, race, gender and ethnicity demographics.