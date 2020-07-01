Former Portland State quarterback Jalani Eason headed to the SWAC

There’s been a lot of talk about the New SWAC, but one of the league’s old guns just got a new toy.



Mississippi Valley State picked up a commitment from former Portland State quarterback Jelani Eason on Wednesday.



The dual-threat quarterback has accounted for over 1,800 total yards of offense in 20 career games, six of them starts. Eason will have two years remaining after redshirting in 2019 with an ankle injury.



Listed at 5’11, 185 pounds, Eason isn’t big even by SWAC standards, but he’s extremely elusive. He once broke off an 82 yard scoring run back in 2018.



The Lord has written out your life before you were born. I’m blessed and honored to see what this next chapter of my life has in store. I will be flourishing and finishing my next two years at Mississippi Valley State University ! #ForkEm #MVSU #TheSWAC pic.twitter.com/jYnlRbDo77 — Jalani Eason (@DontDoItJay) July 2, 2020

“I got in the huddle and told the guys, ‘I’m going to break this for a touchdown,'” Eason told Pamplin Media Group. “I broke a tackle and went from there. Yeah, I kind of called it.”



Valley needs all the help it can get on offense, particularly at quarterback. It finished dead last in the SWAC with 16.18 points per game and just 11 passing touchdowns on the season.