JACKSON, Miss. – Thomas Lee , also known as “Snacks” knocked off top-seeded and legendary gymnast Simone Biles to advance to the final four of the Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment for the 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One.





Lee is joined in the final round by fifth-seeded Riley Sartain-Vaughan, the 10th-seeded Newtown High School football team and Obed Lekhehle, seeded 11th. Watch the videos and then place your vote.



Tune in to the ESPYS on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on June 21 to find out the winner.

VOTE FOR SNACKS HERE