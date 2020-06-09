2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

NCAT’s Langley, NCAA assist leader, pulls out of NBA Draft

Kameron Langley, the NCAA’s top assist man, is headed back to NC A&T.
Posted on

Kameron Langley will get a chance to add to his already record-setting numbers.

The North Carolina A&T guard will return to Greensboro for his senior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.

Langley led the NCAA in assists during the 2019-20 season, averaging eight assists per game. He broke both the school and MEAC records for assists, with his total sitting at 632 after three seasons.

The Greensboro native recorded two triple-doubles as a junior, averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. His play helped NCAT finish second in the MEAC regular season race and win its MEAC Tournament opener before the tournament was called off due to COVID-19. 

NCAT’s Langley, NCAA assist leader, pulls out of NBA Draft
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top