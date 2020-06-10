Morgan State Athletics Plans Reopening

Courtesy of Morgan State University

BALTIMORE, Md.— In conjunction with the University’s recent announcement, Morgan State Director of Athletics, Dr. Edward Scott has announced plans to incrementally reopen the athletic department in three phases as schools across the nation prepare to bring back student-athletes under strict protocols.

Working in tandem with the Campus Reopening & Readiness/Preparedness Committee (CRRRPC), Morgan athletics has developed a plan that is in alignment with State and local orders and in accordance with the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Our main concern is, and will remain at all times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Scott said. “We believe this approach allows our programs the best opportunity to prepare for the upcoming year while providing the appropriate level of flexibility to adjust our course of action as new information becomes available.”



Phase I – return of the facility, equipment, sports medicine and strength and conditioning departments, along with a select group of coaches and staff.



Phase II – 60 student-athletes return to campus to begin voluntary workouts on July 13 (start of summer session II) in the sports of football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.



Phase III – incremental return of the remaining student-athletes, coaches and staff in preparation for preseason training and the fall 2020 semester.

Morgan’s Fall 2020 Reopening Plan

“Dear Morgan Community,

The past several months have been extremely challenging for us all as we have worked together to maneuver through a monumentally historic health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”https://t.co/ZZfC758NsJ#MorganOnSocial pic.twitter.com/a6ayDe121e — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) June 8, 2020





In accordance with NCAA guidelines, all in-person workouts will be strictly voluntary and conducted in accordance with safety protocols developed in coordination with our partners at MedStar Health. Currently, these protocols include daily screening, mandated social distancing practices, hand washing/sanitizing, personal protective equipment requirements for students, coaches and staff; limitations on group sizes; reduced facility capacities; and routine cleaning of equipment and facilities during and in between activities.

Morgan Athletics is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all students-athletes, coaches and staff. Each phase will be continuously evaluated and is subject to change as new health information, guidelines and recommendations are made available.