COVID-19

Morgan State Athletics Plans Reopening

MSU has a draft of a three phase plan for reopening in the fall.

Posted on

Courtesy of Morgan State University

BALTIMORE, Md.— In conjunction with the University’s recent announcement, Morgan State Director of Athletics, Dr. Edward Scott has announced plans to incrementally reopen the athletic department in three phases as schools across the nation prepare to bring back student-athletes under strict protocols. 

Working in tandem with the Campus Reopening & Readiness/Preparedness Committee (CRRRPC), Morgan athletics has developed a plan that is in alignment with State and local orders and in accordance with the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Our main concern is, and will remain at all times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Scott said.  “We believe this approach allows our programs the best opportunity to prepare for the upcoming year while providing the appropriate level of flexibility to adjust our course of action as new information becomes available.”

Phase I – return of the facility, equipment, sports medicine and strength and conditioning departments, along with a select group of coaches and staff. 

Phase II – 60 student-athletes return to campus to begin voluntary workouts on July 13 (start of summer session II) in the sports of football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.     

Phase III – incremental return of the remaining student-athletes, coaches and staff in preparation for preseason training and the fall 2020 semester.  



In accordance with NCAA guidelines, all in-person workouts will be strictly voluntary and conducted in accordance with safety protocols developed in coordination with our partners at MedStar Health.  Currently, these protocols include daily screening, mandated social distancing practices, hand washing/sanitizing, personal protective equipment requirements for students, coaches and staff; limitations on group sizes; reduced facility capacities; and routine cleaning of equipment and facilities during and in between activities.

Morgan Athletics is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all students-athletes, coaches and staff.  Each phase will be continuously evaluated and is subject to change as new health information, guidelines and recommendations are made available.  

Morgan State Athletics Plans Reopening
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top