NBA Champ, All-Star Mo Williams to take job as Alabama State hoops coach

Alabama State’s new head coach has plenty of on-court experience at the college and pro level.
Mo Williams spent his college career in Alabama and now he will be starting his head coaching career in the same state.

Williams has been named the new head coach at Alabama State, sources tell HBCU Gameday. The one-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion will take over the SWAC East school as it looks to contend for a conference title. 

“We are excited about the direction of our men’s basketball program as we moved forward into this new era,” Alabama State Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “Mo Williams checked the boxes that we were looking for in the next head coach of Alabama State men’s basketball, and his passion and leadership speak volumes. He is no stranger to the South, having played high school basketball in Mississippi and college basketball in Alabama.”

The Jackson, Mississippi native has spent the last couple of seasons as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. That followed a 13-year NBA career in which he averaged 13.2 points and just under five assists per game, playing for the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

He returned to Cleveland for a second stint in 2015, winning a ring with LeBron James and Co. in 2016 and retiring after the 2017 season.

ASU finished 8-24 in the 2019-2020 season. It hasn’t won more than nine games since the 2015-16 season. Lewis Jackson resigned as the program’s coach following the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“It’s a great day to be a Hornet,” Williams said. “I am extremely excited to become part of the family, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Go Hornets!”

