Serena Harrison To Join Coppin State Women’s Track & Field Program

BALTIMORE – Coppin State head track & field coach Carl Hicks announced that Serena Harrison (Burtonsville, Md. / James H. Blake HS) has signed a National Letter of Intent to run for the Eagles starting in the 2020-21 season.

“Serena is one of Maryland’s most underrated sprinters that is solid in all events ranging from the 100m to 400m dash,” said Hicks. “She will be a huge addition to Coppin State’s growing sprint program.”

A native of Burtonsville, Md., Harrison ran track at James H. Blake High School and is one of the top sprinters in the history of Montgomery County. Named to the MoCoRunning.com All-Decade Team, Harrison has won a 3A West Regional Championship in all events ranging from the 100m to 500m dash. Harrison ranks fourth all-time in the County in the 500m dash (1:15.00), 16th in the 100m dash (11.99) and helped the Bears to MCPS records in the outdoor 4x100m and 4x200m relays as well as the indoor 4x200m and 4x400m relays.

Great writeup about our @BlakeAthletics Girls Track 4x200M relay team 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️ (Serena Harrison, Geligne Franklin, Cyan Peoples, Noelani Phillips @LaniNoel3) and yesterday's historic win! Continue to go for🥇today! #gobengals #bengalpride 🐾 https://t.co/1vP8KWuCq3 — Blake HS Athletic Boosters (@BlakeBoosters) May 25, 2019



This past indoor season, Harrison won the 3A West Regional Championship in the 300m dash and was runner-up in the 55m dash. Prior to COVID-19, Harrison was looking to defend her outdoor Regional Championships in both the 100m and 200m dash while also looking to help the Bears repeat as 4x200m State Champions.



In her four years with the Bears, Harrison won five individual Regional Championships and was a member of 13 different Regional, State and Foot Locker National Championship relay teams.



Harrison is the daughter of Renee Harrison (Berry), who also ran track & field for the Eagles and was CSU’s Female Newcomer of the Year for the 2000-01 season. Her father, Darius, is also a Coppin alumnus.