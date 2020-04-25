NFL Draft

Tennessee State WR who broke Jerry Rice’s record signs with Falcons

Chris Rowland, Tennessee State’s record-breaking WR/KR headed to the NFC South.
Posted on

The man who broke Jerry Rice’s HBCU record will now get a chance to show he belongs in the pros.

Tennessee State’s Chris Rowland has signed an NFL deal with the Atlanta Falcons. 

Rowland’s career at Tennessee State started slow, as he caught just 33 passes for one score in his first two seasons. He put up solid numbers — 57 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns — in a junior season in which he played just eight games.

The 5’8 lightening bolt went all out as a senior, catching 104 passes to top Jerry Rice’s HBCU single-season reception mark. He also starred in the return game, returning both punts and kickoffs for touchdowns as a senior. His accolades earned him several post-season honors, including the Deacon Jones Trophy, given every year to the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s player of the year.

Tennessee State WR who broke Jerry Rice’s record signs with Falcons
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top