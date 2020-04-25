NFL Draft

Green Bay signs Prairie View duo to UDFA deals

The Packers have signed two former Prairie View A&M players to UDFA deals.
The Green Bay Packers have dipped in the SWAC to sign not one but two players from Prairie View A&M.

The Packers have signed both quarterback Jalen Morton and tight end/H-Back Jordan Jones to free agent deals, according to PVAMU head coach Eric Dooley.

Morton earned the starting job at Prairie View in 2018 and held on to it for the rest of his college career. The 6’4 quarterback threw for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns over his last two seasons, while rushing for better than 1,200 yards on the ground and six rushing scores. 

Jones is a 6’1, 250 pound Frisco, TX native that caught a career-high 28 passes for 497 yards and six scores at Prairie View last season. He started his career at Grambling, where he helped GSU win back-to-back SWAC championships and the 2016 Celebration Bowl. 

