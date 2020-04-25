MEAC

2020 NFL Draft: South Carolina State OT signs with Cleveland Browns

South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor has a new home.

Posted on

South Carolina State has been a pro football factory for decades, and that continues in 2020

SC State offensive tackle Alex Taylor has reportedly agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns, per Jordan Reid.

The 6’8 tackle started his athletic career as a basketball player at Appalachian State before transferring to SC State. He hadn’t planned on playing football, but hall of fame coach Buddy Pough had other ideas.


Taylor was hoping to be the second SC State player taken in the last three drafts. Former SCSU linebacker Darius Leonard was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and is well on his way to a star-studded career. Heading into the draft, Taylor was thought to have been off the board as early as the 3rd round or as late as the 6th or seventh.

He will join a Cleveland Browns team that remains in perpetual rebuilding, which may prove to be a blessing for the former power forward-turned-NFL offensive tackle.

2020 NFL Draft: South Carolina State OT signs with Cleveland Browns
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top