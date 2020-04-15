Grambling alumnus and Hall of Famer Willie Davis passes away

One of the all-time greats in black college football and the NFL has been called home to glory.



Grambling State alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis has passed away at the age of 85.

The intimidating defensive end starred at GSU under legendary coach Eddie Robinson in the mid-1950s before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and later traded to the Green Bay Backers where he helped the franchise win the first two Super Bowls.

Davis was enshrined into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.



“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”