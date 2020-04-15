Howard University football alumnus passes away from COVID-19 complications

Courtesy of Howard Athleics

WASHINGTON (April 15, 2020) – Howard University Department of Athletics mourns the loss of fallen Bison, Sean D. Boynes, who passed away Thursday, April 2 due to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19). He was on the frontline, serving in the medical field as a pharmacist.



Boynes was three-year member of the Bison football team (1991-93) where he played both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver. He was known for his man coverage skills, building the reputation as Sean “Bump-N-Run” Boynes.





In 1993, Boynes was part of the legendary squad that went 11-0 en route to their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title and a National Black College Championship.



He was the definition of a Howard man, earning three degrees at The Hilltop. Following his collegiate career, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology (’95) and then went on to achieve a Master of Science degree in exercise physiology (’97).



From 1998 to 2002, he attended HU’s School of Pharmacy where he received his PharmD in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration.

We are heartbroken to share the news that Sean Boynes '91 passed away on Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. Pls keep Sean’s wife, Nicole, & their daughters in your prayers.



Click here for a few quotes & remembrances from members of the community:https://t.co/6KvzkKFcfc — GonzagaCHS (@GonzagaGoodNews) April 4, 2020

Boynes served in the medical field for over 15 years, including eight years at the John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center as an outpatient pharmacy manager. He began his career as a staff pharmacist at Scott Air Force Base and recently was the pharmacist in charge (PIC) at AbsoluteCARE Medical Center & Pharmacy in Greenbelt, Md.



Before his arrival at The Mecca, Boynes attended nearby Gonzaga High School (’91) in D.C.



Due to COVID-19, Boynes’ service will take place online Thursday (April 16) at the Kingdom Fellowship AME Church. The service starts at 1 p.m. and will be seen on Facebook Live (fb.com/KFAMEChurch) and the church’s website (www.Kingdom.global).



Sean is survived by his wife, Nicole, and two beautiful daughters.



Ed Hill, Jr., retired Howard Sports Information Director, and Howard Alum Dr. Paul Cotton contributed to this story.