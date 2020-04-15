Morgan State lands former Florida State commit, top 100 prospect

One of the big reasons Morgan State chose Kevin Broadus as its men’s basketball coach last spring was his ability to recruit elite talent.



Broadus has delivered on that in East Baltimore as MSU has received a commitment from Naseem Khalid, according to Stadium. The 6’0 point guard from Jacksonville, FL is rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN.

Morgan State has landed former Top 100 player Naseem Khalid, source told @Stadium. Senior guard whose father attended Morgan State. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 15, 2020





Khalid originally committed to Florida State back in 2017, but de-committed prior to this past season.



Morgan State went 15-16 in its first season under Broadus, who is a former Maryland assistant.