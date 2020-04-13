HBCU Gameday forms partnership with iconic fashion brand Cross Colours

ATLANTA–HBCU Gameday has partnered with the iconic fashion label Cross Colours to roll out a series of initiatives geared toward empowering HBCU students across the country, which includes developing more HBCU focused content. Beyond the content, the partnership will offer the HBCU Gameday community the opportunity to save ten percent on all Cross Colours purchases using a special discount code.

Beyond the shopping experience, the partnership will offer unique opportunities to generate more HBCU focused content. Cross Colours has a dynamic mentorship program on a handful of HBCU campuses. The program engages students across the country with professional mentorship and project-based learning. Cross Colours co-founders Carl Jones and TJ Walker have taken the approach of being hands-on teachers to the members of the college program via professional mentorship and project-based learning. The HBCU Mentorship Program is currently active at Howard, Hampton, FAMU and Delaware State University.

“It’s another avenue for HBCU Gameday to tap into some of the amazing untold stories happening all across this space,” said managing partner Tolly Carr.

Cross Colours is also becoming the official clothing provider for HBCU Gameday as a part of the partnership. The brand’s clothing will be featured on HBCU Gameday talent during on-air segments. Viewers will also notice Cross Colours being displayed organically on the broadcast production set.

“For Carl and I, this partnership between Cross Colours and HBCU Gameday equates to both brands working together collectively to drive impact within the HBCU community. And ultimately, the goal here is to engage and empower more young people, so I’m very confident that with this being our focus, we’re going to accomplish some pretty incredible things,” said Walker.

The discount code is prominently displayed on the home page at hbcugameday.com. All orders can be placed by clicking the link. HBCU Gameday and Cross Colours are also in discussion of doing an apparel giveaway with current HBCU students. Look for more of that information coming soon.

