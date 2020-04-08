Jackson State

“Snacks” Lee is ready to represent Jackson State in a virtual game of HORSE

The viral sensation squares off against the king of NBA imitations
Posted on

The viral steam that Thomas “Snacks” Lee had going was abruptly cut short by the Coronavirus. The student manager for Jackson State’s basketball team was a trending online star after nailing a deep three-pointer in his first-ever collegiate basketball team. But you know that story by now.

Well, he’s back. Not even a quarantine can keep “Snacks” out of the spotlight. The Jackson State senior will appear in a virtual game of H-O-R-S-E on Friday night, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant chain will match up Lee versus another viral star, Maxim Peranidze. He is an Instagram star who imitates NBA players under the handle @maxisnicee.

The two players won’t be breaking any social distancing rules. The competition is set up for both men to shoot baskets using a ball of socks and a laundry basket, not a real basketball court.

Buffalo Wild Wings will host the event on its Twitch channel. It will be streamed on Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

