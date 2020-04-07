Bethune-Cookman University hits it big with Hank Aaron donation

He hasn’t played baseball in more than 40 years, but Hammerin’ Hank Aaron just hit another one out of the park.



The Baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king is helping out Bethune-Cookman in a big way by coming up with a sizable donation.

Aaron and his wife, Billye, donted $250k to the school individually. Aaron’s foundation, Chasing The Dream, donated another $104k to the school. The Aarons are long time fundraisers for the United Negro College Fund.





“We are pleased to provide support for the achievements of young people with limited opportunities and enable them to develop their talents and pursue their dreams,” the Aarons said in a joint statement via the News-Journal.



Alumna Joyce Morehead and her husband Thomas also came up with a $250k donation to the school.



“As a proud graduate of B-CU, I owe much of my personal and professional success to the training and nurturing I received as a student at Bethune-Cookman,” Joyce Moorehead said. “We hope that this gift will likewise inspire other alumni and philanthropists to support all HBCUs but particularly Bethune-Cookman.”



The gifts come a few months after BCU President Brent Chrite said the school’s future was threatened by a sizable budget gap.