Emmanuel Wilson
CIAA

CIAA Rookie Of The Year to transfer out

Johnson C. Smith will have a big hole in its backfield when football returns.

 Photo Courtesy: JCSU
Posted on

Johnson C. Smith will have a big hole to fill whenever football comes back.

Emmanuel Wilson, the reigning CIAA Offensive Rookie of The Year, announced via Twitter that he will not be coming back to play on Beaties Ford Rd. next season.

“With a heavy heart I would like to announce that I will be transferring from Johnson C. Smith University in hopes of finding a program that will help me foster my education and allow my true potential as an individual and player that I can become,” Wilson wrote in his tweet. 

The Roanoke, VA native rushed for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns, both good for third in the conference, as a rookie. He ran for 265 yards in his second career game against Benedict, scoring on runs of 83, 73 and 64 yards for JCSU. He also had a stellar game against Fayetteville State in which he rushed for 195 yards and three scores.



It’s a tough blow for JCSU, but head coach Kermit Blount has a knack for finding great running backs, so surely he’s got something else in the tank. 

CIAA Rookie Of The Year to transfer out
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top