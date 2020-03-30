Baseball

NCAA votes to restore year of eligibility for spring athletes

Winter-sport athletes not granted any extra time
Posted on

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Monday to provide an additional season of eligibility to all of its spring-sport athletes. The Council ruled against providing additional eligibility for its winter-sport athletes.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”

The decision also gave the flexibility to make the money side work out. Financial aid rules are being adjusted to allow teams to carry additional scholarships. Some schools might have an influx on the roster with incoming recruits and student-athletes who decided to stay. Schools will have the flexibility to not apply the same amount of athletics aid in 2020-21 as it did last season. That flexibility only applies toward student-athletes who would have otherwise exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.

Schools can use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for those staying the extra year.

The Council also increased the roster limit in baseball for student-athletes. Baseball is the only spring sport with such a limit.

The Division II committee had previously announced that its spring-sport athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility.

NCAA votes to restore year of eligibility for spring athletes
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top