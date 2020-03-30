HBCUs take a financial hit along with the rest of NCAA with loss of March Madness



The Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic has touched pretty much every area of life, including the money distribution of the NCAA Tournament.



The money distributed this year will around $400 million short of what was previously budgeted, which means less money overall. A total of $53.6 million is being distributed equally to the Division I conferences. So what does that mean for the MEAC and SWAC?



The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is scheduled to receive $5,721,636 which includes $503,026 for Hampton University and $461,063 for North Carolina A&T State. Hampton is currently a member of the Big South and NCAT will join the league next year.



The SWAC will get $4,732,765 led by Alabama State University ($538,077).

Tennessee State University is scheduled to receive $393,758 as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.



These fund distribution was based on Division I membership during the 2013-14 athletics season, according to a South Carolina State release.

“We are living in unprecedented times not only for higher education but for the entire nation and around the globe as we face the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University. “As an Association, we must acknowledge the uncertainties of our financial situation and continue to make thoughtful and prudent decisions on how we can assist conferences and campuses in supporting student-athletes now and into the future.”



Division II conferences, including the CIAA and SIAC, will get approximately $14 million. That’s a decrease of $30 million.



The distribution formula was set by committees in respective divisions.

