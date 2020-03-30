Lincoln (PA) basketball players volunteer to help those affected by COVID-19

Courtesy: Lincoln Athletics

Lincoln University, Pa. – Members of the Lincoln University men’s basketball team volunteered their time on Sunday to do their part helping those who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus in the city of Philadelphia.



The Lincoln coaching staff, along with players Deaquan Williams (Camden, N.J./Camden) , Jordan Camper (Chester, Pa./Chester) and Markus Stevenson (Voorhees, N.J./Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) (Angelina College)) ; incoming freshman Nasir Lett; and team manager Jahmir Ennett-Reel were among the group of individuals who spent their Sunday morning at one of the city’s food warehouse in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. The group packaged and produced food boxes that will be distributed to the city’s senior citizens who are unable to leave their homes during the current coronavirus outbreak.





The Philly FOOD Partnership in conjunction with the city managing director’s office were sponsors of the event, one of many volunteer opportunities among the city taking place over the past and next couple of weeks.



“Today was a great time and experience for our group. Just to know that we were able to help others and have a positive impact on other people’s lives is an amazing feeling,” said Acting Head Coach Gene Lett. “Community service is always a great time for our student-athletes. It helps remind them to not take things for granted and that being a student-athlete means more than scoring baskets. We are blessed to be put on this platform to help serve others.”