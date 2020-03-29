The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

The Man Who Put NBA Stars in HBCU Uniforms on NBA 2K

Meet MarLu Tha Kang, the man who put NBA stars in HBCU uniforms.
When the topic of HBCU sports comes up, one of the biggest points of conversation isn’t about which HBCUs are best on the court/field. It’s more often the big “what if?”

What if the best talent in sports, particularly basketball, attended and competed at HBCUs. We just republished a 2016 post on the proposition of what it would look like IF Allen Iverson had played his college ball at Hampton instead of Georgetown. 

Well, one virtual creator took matters into his own…controller. Marlu Tha Kang, a millennial who got his start playing duck hunt on Nintendo Entertainment System, unleashed a series of tutorials on creating HBCU uniforms for NBA 2K.

