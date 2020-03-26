Eric Dickerson’s Ram logo suggestions include an HBCU copy

Three years ago Winston-Salem State revealed a new athletics logo, featuring a bold new Ram.



Apparently that logo has a fan in a Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. The former Los Angles Rams star and current VP of business development shared a carbon copy of WSSU’s logo — in LA colors.



.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

Dickerson’s tweet comes as the Rams’ new logo rollout has received backlash over the past few days. And it didn’t take long for folks to recognize that the logo in the tweet was a direct rip from WSSU.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery… we always knew we had the best Ram in athletics. Period. pic.twitter.com/bu1PYwOASO — WSSU (@WSSURAMS) March 25, 2020

WSSU unveiled its new Ram logo in August 2017. According to WSSU’s website: “The Ram Logo is the property of Winston-Salem State University,” so its unlikely that the Rams logo Dickerson tweeted will ever become a reality.