FCS HBCU Football Attendance 2019: Jackson State, SWAC stay on top

Once again, when it comes to attendance, HBCUs are leading the way in the FCS.
Jackson State led the FCS with an average of 33,762 fans per game in 2019. It also led the nation in 2018.
The SWAC led the FCS in attendance once again with an average of 15,266. The MEAC, meanwhile, finished second overall in the FCS with 9,782 fans per game. That average actually went down 33 per game from the previous attendance.
Half of the top ten for the year were HBCUs:
1. JSU — 33,762
4. Alabama — 17,799
7. Southern U — 16,957
8. NCAT — 16,927
10. FAMU — 16,537
A total of six other HBCUs were in the top 30
12. Alcorn State — 13,196
15. Norfolk State — 11,296
20. Grambling — 10,396
21. SC State — 10,339
27. Texas Southern — 9,204
29. Tennessee State — 8,787
And here are the remaining FCS HBCU attendance numbers
AAMU — 8,132
Hampton — 7,218
UAPB — 7,191
Bethune-Cookman — 6,660
Prairie View — 6,364
NCCU — 6,335
Morgan State — 4,815
Mississippi Valley — 4,416
Howard — 3,829
Delaware State — 1,514