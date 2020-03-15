Top 50 CIAA Basketball scorers of all-time

Since being birthed on the campus of Hampton Institute in 1912, the CIAA has produced thousands of talented student athletes across the sports spectrum.
Basketball, however, has been the CIAA’s calling card for most of its existence thanks to its legendary tournament, coaches and players.
Here are the top 50 scorers in CIAA history to date.
50. Leroy Jones, Norfolk State (70-73) — 1,725
49. Leonard Harris, VSU (76-89) — 1,733
47. Francis Proctor, JSCU (76-80) — 1,737
47. Robert Colon, WSSU (16-20) — 1,737
46. Bobby Dandridge, NSU (65-68) — 1,740
45. Sam Jones, NCCU (51-57) — 1,745
44. Darryl Warrick, Hampton (77-81) — 1,755
43. Melvin Abrams, JCSU (93-96) — 1,769
42. Anthony Bogan, St. Aug (77-81) — 1,785
41. Lafonte Moses, St. Aug (95-99) — 1,807