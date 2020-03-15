CIAA Scorers
CIAA

Top 50 CIAA Basketball scorers of all-time

The CIAA has been producing top-tier scorers for nearly 100 years.
Posted on
1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Since being birthed on the campus of Hampton Institute in 1912, the CIAA has produced thousands of talented student athletes across the sports spectrum.

Basketball, however, has been the CIAA’s calling card for most of its existence thanks to its legendary tournament, coaches and players.

Here are the top 50 scorers in CIAA history to date. 

Colon became the highest scorer in the last 40 years at WSSU.

50. Leroy Jones, Norfolk State (70-73) — 1,725
49. Leonard Harris, VSU (76-89) — 1,733
47. Francis Proctor, JSCU (76-80) — 1,737
47. Robert Colon, WSSU (16-20) — 1,737
46. Bobby Dandridge, NSU (65-68) — 1,740
45. Sam Jones, NCCU (51-57) — 1,745
44. Darryl Warrick, Hampton (77-81) — 1,755
43. Melvin Abrams, JCSU (93-96) — 1,769
42. Anthony Bogan, St. Aug (77-81) — 1,785
41. Lafonte Moses, St. Aug (95-99) — 1,807

1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Top 50 CIAA Basketball scorers of all-time
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top