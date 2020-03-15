Top 50 CIAA Basketball scorers of all-time

Since being birthed on the campus of Hampton Institute in 1912, the CIAA has produced thousands of talented student athletes across the sports spectrum.



Basketball, however, has been the CIAA’s calling card for most of its existence thanks to its legendary tournament, coaches and players.



Here are the top 50 scorers in CIAA history to date.

Colon became the highest scorer in the last 40 years at WSSU.

50. Leroy Jones, Norfolk State (70-73) — 1,725

49. Leonard Harris, VSU (76-89) — 1,733

47. Francis Proctor, JSCU (76-80) — 1,737

47. Robert Colon, WSSU (16-20) — 1,737

46. Bobby Dandridge, NSU (65-68) — 1,740

45. Sam Jones, NCCU (51-57) — 1,745

44. Darryl Warrick, Hampton (77-81) — 1,755

43. Melvin Abrams, JCSU (93-96) — 1,769

42. Anthony Bogan, St. Aug (77-81) — 1,785

41. Lafonte Moses, St. Aug (95-99) — 1,807