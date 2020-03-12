North Carolina A&T powers past Howard, advances to MEAC Tournament semis

Howard had a solid start to the game, but North Carolina A&T’s high-octane offense proved to be too much to overcome.



A&T withstood an early push and a late comeback attempt to beat HU 86-77 in the quarterfinals of the MEAC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Aggies got big time performances from several key players, led by Ronald Jackson. The big man scored 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds while guard Tyler Maye added 23 points.

This is why @ATAggieHoops’ Langley and Jackson were on our players to watch list for the @MEACSports Tourney.



Peep the list: https://t.co/Ev3qhOQEHq pic.twitter.com/TXvvm0fW1k — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 12, 2020

A&T junior guard Kameron Langley recorded 15 assists to set a new MEAC Tournament record and also broke the conference’s all-time assists mark.



It was a disappointing end to a tough season for Howard. Senior guard CJ Williams scored 18 points, ending his career as the conference’s all-time scoring record with better than 2,400 points. Four other Bison joined him with double-figures in scoring as the team finished the year 4-29.

Tough night for CJ Williams. @HUBisonSports senior and MEAC’s all-time leading scorer fouls out with his team down 78-68 to NCAT with 1:52 left. pic.twitter.com/THYZ8O2cQe — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 12, 2020

A&T will play the winner of Thursday’s Norfolk State/Coppin State quarterfinal in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 PM. The game will be played in front of a limited audience due to the Corona virus, the conference announced Wednesday night.