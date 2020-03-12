Coronavirus to limit access to MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, VA– The 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament will go on as scheduled for all of Thursday’s games – first and second session.

Friday and Saturday’s semifinal and championship rounds will see restricted attendance. Attendance will be restricted to players, coaches, officials, event staff, essential institutional staff, conference staff, credentialed media and student-athlete guests. This is based on the current climate surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Fans who have purchased tickets to the semifinal and championship sessions on Friday and Saturday are asked to contact the venue through which they made their purchase for refunds.