Second half push leads Southern in win over Alabama State

Darius Williams scored 15 points as Southern defeated Alabama State 67-53 in the SWAC quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Jayden Saddler scored 14 points for the Jaguars. Micah Bradford scored 12 with six rebounds and Damiree Burns with 10 points with seven rebounds.

Ahsante Shivers, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup led the Jaguars, was just 1-of-6 shooting. Despite that, the Jags outscored the Hornets by 13 points in the second half after ending the first half with a one-point lead.

Kevion Stewart had 10 points for the Hornets as only one player scored in double figures. No starter scored over six points.

Southern advances to play No. 3-seed Texas Southern in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday.