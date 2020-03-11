Jackson State cruises past Alcorn State, advances to SWAC semifinals in Birmingham

Roland Griffin scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and fourth-seeded Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 69-48 in Tuesday night’s SWAC quarterfinals.

Griffin shot 8 of 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 37-16 at halftime after shooting 58 percent (15 of 26) and holding the Braves to 21 percent shooting (5 of 24). Venjie Wallis scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, Tristan Jarrett had 16 points in the win.

The Tigers never trailed in the contest, leading for 39:33 of the game’s 40 minutes. The Tigers led by as many as 25 points with 6:17 left in the second half. In the last forty minutes of play, viral sensation Thomas “Snacks” Lee made yet another appearance, generating a buzz from the crowd as this time he made his appearance in the SWAC Tournament.

SWAC HIGHLIGHTS: "SNACKS" makes an encore appearance, as both Jackson State teams cruise into the semifinals! @WJTV pic.twitter.com/uAG7vbfkfR — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) March 11, 2020

In the loss, Maurice Howard scored 18 and five rebounds and Troymain Crosby added 12 points. Dominic Brewton showed up big with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Tigers play top-seeded Prairie View A&M in Friday’s semifinals.