NCAA Division II Tournament field announced

Heading into Sunday night’s NCAA Division II selection show, there was the anticipation that seven HBCUs would make the field. Based on the final regional rankings released last week the CIAA appeared to have three women’s teams in the mix and two with the men.

The SIAC prognostication was the tournament might go chalk and it did. The Benedict women brought home the trophy with Miles repeating on the men’s side.

Atlantic Regional Men

Here we are with no surprises on Sunday evening. All five CIAA teams were selected as anticipated, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host both the men’s and women’s regional.

For the men, Winston Salem State (19-10) drew a no. 8 seed and will play no. 1 seed IUP (28-2). This will be a tall task for the Rams but should they win they’ll face the winner of Shippensburg versus Fairmont St., the four versus five matchup.

Virginia State (19-9) drew a no. 7 seed and will take on no. 2 seed West Liberty (26-3). If both Virginia State and WSSU win two games each they would meet in the regional championship game. The opening round for the men’s tournament currently lists games as being played either on March 13 or March 14.

Atlantic Regional Women

There is a guarantee that a CIAA school will reach the second round of the Atlantic region for the ladies, because two will face one another in the first round. If you haven’t had enough of Bowie State versus Virginia Union, get ready to do it one more time.

Bowie State (25-5) drew a no. 4 seed and will face no. 5 seed Virginia Union (23-4) in the first round. Whoever wins that game could potentially face Fayetteville State in the second round. The Lady Broncos (21-8) enter as a no. 8 seed and will face no. 1 seed Indiana University of Pennsylvania. IUP (28-3) claims the no. 1 seed for both the men and the women. All first-round games for the women are scheduled to be played on Friday, March 13.

South Regional Women

The SIAC duo just punched their tickets but they’ll be heading in different directions. The Benedict women (27-3) are headed to Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Benedict has the best record in the South region but only drew a no. 6 seed. The Lady Tigers will take on no. 3 seed Tampa (24-5) in the opening round on Friday, March 13. Should Benedict advance they’ll take on the winner of no. 2 Union (TN) versus no. 7 Florida Southern (19-11).

South Regional Men

The SIAC champions from Miles College will head to Florida Southern University for the men’s bracket. Miles (24-4) are seeded at no. 8 and will take on top seed Florida Southern (29-2) in the opener.

It’s Florida Southern in the opening round of the @NCAADII Men’s Basketball Tournament for @GoldenBearsMBB. pic.twitter.com/RsOwVt2036 — Miles Golden Bears (@GoldenBearsofMC) March 9, 2020

The winner of that game will advance to see the winner of the four versus five matchup between Alabama Huntsville (26-5) and Lee (22-7). The opening round for the men’s tournament currently lists games as being played either on March 13 or March 14.