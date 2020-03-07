Benedict women vanquish Tuskegee to win the SIAC, head to NCAAs

ROCK HILL, SC — Benedict College was considered the top women’s team heading into the 2020 SIAC Tournament, and it proved it in the second half of the championship game.



Benedict answered the call from a pesky Tuskegee as it came away with an 85-72 win to bring home the SIAC Championship. It improved to 27-3 on the season and now awaits its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Ay’Anna Bey, the tournament’s most outstanding player, scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the title game. Wykira Johnson added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

The first half was nip-and-tuck from start to finish as the first quarter ended in a tie at 22 all, and Benedict held just a 35-33 lead at halftime. It held that lead despite shooting just 25.6 percent from the field.

Things continued to remain tight into the second half until Benedict broke away with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter. A Shanassia White layup sparked a 7-0 run in just under 70 seconds that gave BC the cushion it needed.

India Blakely led Tuskegee with 21 points while three others finished in double figures as well.



The champions will return home to Columbia to find out who it will face in the NCAA Division II Tournament and where it will take place. The selection show is slated to begin Sunday, March 8 at 10 PM EST.