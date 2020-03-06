Alcorn State handles SWAC leader Prairie View A&M

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics

LORMAN, Miss. – In a game in-which the Alcorn State University men’s basketball program never trailed, the Braves took down Prairie View A&M 80-71 on Thursday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



With the win, Alcorn (14-14, 10-7 SWAC) moves into a three-way tie for fourth-place with Grambling State and Jackson State. The Braves would currently be the No. 5 seed, but still have a chance to move up to play a first-round game at home in the SWAC Championships.





The Braves got off to a strong start and used it to maintain control for nearly the entire 40 minutes. They led 18-4 after the first five minutes, and withstood a run by PVAMU (18-12, 14-3 SWAC) midway through the second half that made it a one possession game.



Alcorn made eight of its last nine free throws in the final minute to seal it.

