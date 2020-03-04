Latest DII Regional Rankings are out

The final regular season NCAA Regional Rankings were released today which sets up what the Division II tournament will largely look like. Just as a reminder eight teams from each region will be selected with 23 automatic bids going to conference champions across the country. The rest of the field will be selected at large.

In the Atlantic Region, the CIAA, the Mountain East Conference and the PSAC all get automatic bids and the other five spots go to the highest-ranked remaining teams. So Winston Salem State University is in after winning the CIAA Championship over the weekend, despite not being ranked. Their berth will come at the expense of Fayetteville State University who sits at no. 8 in the poll. If an upset occurs in the MEC or PSAC tournaments, Virginia State’s bubble could burst from the no. 7 position.

Johnson C. Smith is on the outside looking in with a final ranking of no. 10 in the region.

Men

ATLANTIC Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Indiana (Pennsylvania) 24-2 24-2 2 West Liberty 24-4 24-3 3 Charleston (West Virginia) 23-5 23-5 4 Fairmont State 21-6 21-6 5 Shippensburg 21-6 21-6 6 Mercyhurst 18-7 18-7 7 Virginia State 19-9 19-9 8 Fayetteville State 22-8 22-8 9 East Stroudsburg 18-8 18-8 10 Johnson C. Smith 20-8 20-8

There is no drama for the SIAC in the South region. Whoever wins the SIAC Tournament this week is into the playoffs. Miles College is far and away the best team in the conference, but sitting at no. 10 it’s all for naught should they get upset in Rock Hill.

South

SOUTH Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Florida Southern 26-2 22-2 2 Valdosta State 22-3 22-3 3 Nova Southeastern 20-5 18-5 4 Lee 18-6 18-6 5 Palm Beach Atlantic 19-8 18-8 6 West Alabama 18-7 18-7 7 Embry-Riddle (Florida) 17-9 17-9 8 Alabama Huntsville 22-5 22-5 9 Barry 14-9 13-9 10 Miles 19-4 19-4

Final #D2MBB regional rankings: https://t.co/uHrofSqSzV.



Field of 64 teams for the 2020 championship will be unveiled in a selection show Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET on https://t.co/LnUHsbapeb.



No. 1 seeds will be announced HERE within an hour of the show starting. pic.twitter.com/BFi4kesSIC — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 4, 2020

Women

It appears that the CIAA will get three into the postseason this year with Bowie State and Virginia Union solidly locked in at no. 3 and no. 4 this week. Fayetteville State gets an automatic bid and with its no. 8 ranking they aren’t in a position to take away another spot. Lincoln (Pa) had a historic season with a 22-6 final record but it wasn’t enough after an upset loss to WSSU in the CIAA Tournament. The DII selection show happens this Sunday at 10:30 pm.

ATLANTIC Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Indiana (Pennsylvania) 25-2 25-2 2 Glenville State 22-5 22-5 3 Bowie State 25-5 24-5 4 Virginia Union 23-4 23-4 5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 24-4 24-4 6 Gannon 22-6 22-6 7 California University of Pennsylvania 20-8 20-8 8 Fayetteville State 21-8 21-8 9 Charleston (West Virginia) 22-6 22-6 10 Lincoln (Pennsylvania) 22-6 22-6

South

For the SIAC, Benedict doesn’t necessarily have to win the postseason tournament but it would certainly ease a lot of nerves. Benedict is tied for the best record in the region but they are rated no. 6 this week. The Lady Tigers might forfeit their spot if there is an upset in the SIAC or elsewhere this week.