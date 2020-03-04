2019-2020 Basketball

Latest DII Regional Rankings are out

Who’s In, Who’s out and Who’s on the Bubble
Posted on

The final regular season NCAA Regional Rankings were released today which sets up what the Division II tournament will largely look like. Just as a reminder eight teams from each region will be selected with 23 automatic bids going to conference champions across the country. The rest of the field will be selected at large.

In the Atlantic Region, the CIAA, the Mountain East Conference and the PSAC all get automatic bids and the other five spots go to the highest-ranked remaining teams. So Winston Salem State University is in after winning the CIAA Championship over the weekend, despite not being ranked. Their berth will come at the expense of Fayetteville State University who sits at no. 8 in the poll. If an upset occurs in the MEC or PSAC tournaments, Virginia State’s bubble could burst from the no. 7 position.

Johnson C. Smith is on the outside looking in with a final ranking of no. 10 in the region.

Men

ATLANTIC
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Indiana (Pennsylvania)24-224-2
2West Liberty24-424-3
3Charleston (West Virginia)23-523-5
4Fairmont State21-621-6
5Shippensburg21-621-6
6Mercyhurst18-718-7
7Virginia State19-919-9
8Fayetteville State22-822-8
9East Stroudsburg18-818-8
10Johnson C. Smith20-820-8

There is no drama for the SIAC in the South region. Whoever wins the SIAC Tournament this week is into the playoffs. Miles College is far and away the best team in the conference, but sitting at no. 10 it’s all for naught should they get upset in Rock Hill.

South

SOUTH
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Florida Southern26-222-2
2Valdosta State22-322-3
3Nova Southeastern20-518-5
4Lee18-618-6
5Palm Beach Atlantic19-818-8
6West Alabama18-718-7
7Embry-Riddle (Florida)17-917-9
8Alabama Huntsville22-522-5
9Barry14-913-9
10Miles19-419-4

Women

It appears that the CIAA will get three into the postseason this year with Bowie State and Virginia Union solidly locked in at no. 3 and no. 4 this week. Fayetteville State gets an automatic bid and with its no. 8 ranking they aren’t in a position to take away another spot. Lincoln (Pa) had a historic season with a 22-6 final record but it wasn’t enough after an upset loss to WSSU in the CIAA Tournament. The DII selection show happens this Sunday at 10:30 pm.

ATLANTIC
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Indiana (Pennsylvania)25-225-2
2Glenville State22-522-5
3Bowie State25-524-5
4Virginia Union23-423-4
5Notre Dame (Ohio)24-424-4
6Gannon22-622-6
7California University of Pennsylvania20-820-8
8Fayetteville State21-821-8
9Charleston (West Virginia)22-622-6
10Lincoln (Pennsylvania)22-622-6

South

For the SIAC, Benedict doesn’t necessarily have to win the postseason tournament but it would certainly ease a lot of nerves. Benedict is tied for the best record in the region but they are rated no. 6 this week. The Lady Tigers might forfeit their spot if there is an upset in the SIAC or elsewhere this week.

SOUTH
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Lee23-323-3
2Tampa22-420-3
3Union (Tennessee)20-520-5
4Delta State21-621-6
5Eckerd20-519-4
6Benedict23-323-3
7Florida Southern18-1017-6
8Alabama Huntsville15-1015-10
9Montevallo17-1017-10
10West Georgia16-1016-10

