SWAC purchases building for its conference headquarters

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference officially has a new headquarters to call home. The league formally announced the purchase of a 16,000 square feet corporate office building located near downtown Birmingham on Tuesday morning.

“2020 is truly shaping up to be a significant year in the overall history of the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This summer we will host our 100th Year Anniversary Gala, but prior to that we will have an opportunity to write the next chapter in the storied history of the SWAC with the opening of our new league headquarters.”

The three-story structure is equipped with over 40 individual offices, two large conference rooms, a walk-in reception/waiting area, and over 30 parking spaces. The league’s new headquarters will fittingly serve as the primary location for conference operations, annual business meetings, along with the onsite filming of multimedia content for distribution via social media and the SWAC Digital Network (SDN).

“The purchase of this building, without a doubt exemplifies how far we have come in such a short period of time as a conference,” said McClelland. “The Conference office plans to utilize a significant amount of the space inside the building to create a SWAC Hall of Fame, along with a state-of-the-art media center that will house advanced technology needed to produce digital content highlighting the academic and athletic efforts of our membership for their respective fan bases.”

“In addition, each member institution will have office/meeting space inside our new headquarters for use throughout the year. This is a proud day in the history of our Conference and what better way to celebrate our 100 years of existence than to finally have a building that we can rightfully call our own.”

The league’s official relocation to its new headquarters has been slated for April 2020.