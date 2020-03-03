Jackson State clinches Women's SWAC Regular Season title

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – SWAC Champs. Senior Day.



What a perfect way to cap off the home finale.



The Jackson State women’s basketball clinched its first regular-season championship since 2007 with a dominating 68-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday evening.



The Tigers will open the SWAC tournament as the No. 1 seed.



Trailing 27-26 at halftime, JSU opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run and seized control.

JSU (17-9, 15-1 SWAC) shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field in the third quarter, while stopping UAPB (6-21, 5-12 SWAC) in its tracks to 20 percent (3-of-15) shooting from the floor.



Junior Ameshya Williams scored a career-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field. Williams also grabbed 12 boards to secure her 12th double-double of the season.

For the first time since 2007, @GoJSUTigersWBB has won the SWAC regular season championship. pic.twitter.com/N8dSBePP8G — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) March 3, 2020