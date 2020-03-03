Jackson State clinches Women's SWAC Regular Season title

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. – SWAC Champs. Senior Day.
What a perfect way to cap off the home finale.
The Jackson State women’s basketball clinched its first regular-season championship since 2007 with a dominating 68-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday evening.
The Tigers will open the SWAC tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Trailing 27-26 at halftime, JSU opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run and seized control.
JSU (17-9, 15-1 SWAC) shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field in the third quarter, while stopping UAPB (6-21, 5-12 SWAC) in its tracks to 20 percent (3-of-15) shooting from the floor.
Junior Ameshya Williams scored a career-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field. Williams also grabbed 12 boards to secure her 12th double-double of the season.
Senior Marneisha Hamer dominated and added 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. Junior Dayzsha Rogan scored 14 points and recorded four steals.
Kristy Parker recorded six points and Kaisah Lucky scored four points.
As a team, JSU shot 45 percent (27-for-60) from the field, while holding UAPB to 24.3 percent (17-for-70) from the floor.
JSU returns to action Thursday at Alabama State and concludes the regular season Saturday at Alabama A&M.