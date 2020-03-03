Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman clinches fourth Women's regular season title in five years

The Wildcats are on top again

Image courtesy: BCU Athletics
Posted on

Courtesy of Bethune-Cookman Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. –Amaya Scott scored 14 points and Ashanti Hunt 10 as Bethune-Cookman clinched the 2019-20 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular championship outright with a 70-55 victory over North Carolina Central Monday.

Ranked 19th in the nation in the College Insider.com Mid-Major poll, the Lady Wildcats (22-5, 14-1) won their fourth regular season title in the last five years with their 14th straight victory.

Scott also had 10 rebounds – marking her seventh double-double of the season – as BCU pulled away from a 52-49 game with 8:10 remaining by holding the Eagles (11-16,8-7) to 3-11 shooting down the stretch.

Ashlie Howell and Armani Walker each scored eight points, while Camary Harris had all seven points in a second quarter stretch where BCU held the Eagles to three free throws to take a 36-26 halftime lead.

BCU closes the regular season Thursday against Florida A&M”

Bethune-Cookman clinches fourth Women's regular season title in five years
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top