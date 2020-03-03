Bethune-Cookman clinches fourth Women's regular season title in five years

Courtesy of Bethune-Cookman Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Amaya Scott scored 14 points and Ashanti Hunt 10 as Bethune-Cookman clinched the 2019-20 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular championship outright with a 70-55 victory over North Carolina Central Monday.

Ranked 19th in the nation in the College Insider.com Mid-Major poll, the Lady Wildcats (22-5, 14-1) won their fourth regular season title in the last five years with their 14th straight victory.

Scott also had 10 rebounds – marking her seventh double-double of the season – as BCU pulled away from a 52-49 game with 8:10 remaining by holding the Eagles (11-16,8-7) to 3-11 shooting down the stretch.

Ashlie Howell and Armani Walker each scored eight points, while Camary Harris had all seven points in a second quarter stretch where BCU held the Eagles to three free throws to take a 36-26 halftime lead.

BCU closes the regular season Thursday against Florida A&M”