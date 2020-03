Romaine Thomas had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Clark Atlanta (13-15) as the Panthers beat Kentucky State 64-55 in the opening round at the SIAC Tournament.

Tyler Singleton led the Panthers and all scorers with 23 points on Tuesday afternoon. Clark Atlanta will face Central State University in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Marauders beat Fort Valley State earlier in the day.

Jordan Little led Kentucky State with 18 points. The Thorobreds finish the year with a 10-17 record.