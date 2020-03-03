2019-2020 Basketball

Central State gets past Fort Valley State in SIAC opening round

Marauders advance to take on Clark Atlanta

ROCK HILL, South Carolina – The Central State Marauders advanced to the SIAC quarterfinals with an 87-79 win over Fort Valley State on Tuesday morning.

With the win, CSU improves their record to 17-12 overall. FVSU finishes the season with a 7-22 record.

CSU freshman Darweshi Hunter scored 17 points including back-to-back threes to close the first half as CSU went into the locker room leading 38-37.



FVSU jumped up 51-50 at the 14:41 mark of the second half before a Harris Brown three-pointer sparked a 10-0 CSU run. FVSU responded with a 9-2 run and fought back to tie the game, 68-68, with 3:35 to play.

Back-to-back baskets by Jovon Jones and a three-point play by Alexi Dotson reenergized the Marauders as CSU took control with a 10-2 run. The Marauders knocked down nine of 10 free throws attempts in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

CSU limited its turnovers down the stretch, giving the ball away just once in the final 10 minutes of play.

Brown led CSU with 22 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Hunter finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. With senior point guard Tom Johnson unavailable to play, freshman guard Alex Dotson stepped up with 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

K’Viontae Williams led FVSU with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds.

CSU will play Thursday at 3:15 pm against Clark Atlanta. All SIAC Tournament games are played at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

