Coppin State baseball beats Georgetown

Courtesy: Coppin State Athletics

BETHESDA, Md. – Coppin State’s baseball team held on for a 6-5 victory at Georgetown University on Tuesday afternoon at Shirley Povich Field. The victory improves the Eagles to 2-5 on the year while the Hoyas move to 3-9.

Inside the Numbers

In his first career start, Tim Ruffino (2-1) had his best outing of the season, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing just five hits and striking out eight. He threw 82 pitches, 56 for strikes.

How it Happened

Georgetown got on the board first with an unearned run in the second inning with three-straight singles along with an error.

Coppin tied it up in the top of the third on an RBI single from Conner Walker to score Marcos Castillo from second. Castillo reached on a one-out walk and got into scoring position as Justin Banks flew out to the gap in right-center.

to score from second. Castillo reached on a one-out walk and got into scoring position as Justin Banks flew out to the gap in right-center. Tim Ruffino was electric over the next four innings, facing the minimum over the third, fourth and fifth innings while striking out the side in the fifth.

In the sixth, Ruffino struck out the first Hoya, but the catcher’s throw to first went wild and the batter advanced to second. Castillo then robbed Eddie McCabe with a diving grab and doubled up Ryan Davis at second for a double play. Ruffino hit the next batter but got a fly ball to left to end the inning.

Coppin finally delivered with runners on in the seventh, recording a pair of runs. Justin Oakley reached on a fielder’s choice, and after stealing second scored on a double off the left-field wall by Castillo. Castillo then scored as Justin Banks roped a single to center field.

Corey Treyes relieved Ruffino to start the seventh and got out of a jam with a pair of strikeouts.

The Eagles tacked on another run in the eighth on an opposite-field single by Eddie Javier to take a 4-1 lead. Matt Day scored on the play after reaching on a free pass before stealing second.

Georgetown struck for back-to-back singles against Treyes to start to the eighth before Bradley Tuttle entered the game. Tuttle fanned the first batter before hitting the next and giving up a bloop single which cut Coppin’s lead to 4-2. Tuttle then struck out Georgetown’s Yareb Martinez before getting a fly ball to get out of the frame.

When it seemed like the hosts had the momentum, Coppin took that away immediately as Castillo and Banks led off the ninth with back-to-back home runs to left-center and right-center, respectively. The solo blasts gave the Eagles a 6-2 advantage.

Georgetown made it interesting in the ninth, putting the go-ahead run on base and scored three runs but Tuttle got a popup to catcher Mike Dorcean for the final out.

Up Next: Coppin is back in action on Wednesday, March 4 when it travels to Lehigh for a 3 pm first pitch.