Lincoln (MO) women's track set three records at MIAA Championships

Courtesy: Lincoln Athletics

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Lincoln women’s track & field team scored 127 points and set three records at the MIAA Indoor Championships, hosted by Pittsburg State University on Sunday (March 1).



The 4x400m relay team of Dylann Core, Chrissani May, Kissi-Ann Brown and Christine Moss won with a meet record time of 3:41.55, and Lincoln swept the top-three of the 800m, led by Kelly-Ann Beckford’s winning time of 2:11.22. Beckford ended up being named the High Point Scorer of the meet.

🏆🥇 Kelly-Ann of @GoBlueTigers is the Women’s High Point Scorer of the MIAA Championships with 22.5 points! Congratulations! #BringYourAGame pic.twitter.com/8GZQncytaM — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) March 1, 2020

May (2:12.50) and Moss (2:13.75) rounded out the top-three of the 800m, and Moss was the victor of the 400m with an automatic qualifying time of 53.98, while Brown (53.99) and Core (56.44) respectively placed second and sixth. Rene Medley set a meet record with a time of 7.37 in the 60m, and Shanice Reid placed sixth in that event at 7.82.



Medley tied the facility record with her winning time of 23.57 in the 200m, and Moss placed fourth in 24.11. Jameaka Mannings was the runner-up in the 600-yard (1:23.67), and Beckford captured the title in the mile in 5:02.70. In the 60m hurdles, meanwhile, Vivian Akunna claimed fourth in 8.77.



Lincoln additionally won the distance medley in 12:01.48, with Melissa Tyme, Beckford, May and Core representing LU. In the field events, Rusheda Blake placed second in the triple jump (12.09m) and sixth in the long jump (5.59m).

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Lincoln men’s track & field team scored 93 points en route to a fourth-place finish at the 2020 MIAA Indoor Championships, hosted by Pittsburg State University on Saturday (March 1).



Carlon Hosten broke the meet record in the 200m, winning in 20.97, and Colby Jennings, Jr. took third (21.26) while Raymone Campbell finished fourth (21.47). Jennings, meanwhile, won the 400m with an automatic qualifying time of 46.89, and Hosten was the champion of the 60m dash in 6.74.



Lincoln swept the top-three in the triple jump, led by Ryan Brown with an automatic mark of 15.74m. Salif Mane was the runner-up with a distance of 15.52m, and Kizan David finished in third at 15.51m, with both of those marks also automatically qualifying for the NCAA Championships. In the long jump, David took second (7.67m), Ryan Brown placed third (7.64m) and Mane came in eighth (7.15m).



Stavin Brown placed sixth in the 800m (1:54.97), and Souleyman Seck (8.39) and Abubakar Muhammed (8.45) respectively checked in at sixth and seventh in the 60m hurdles.