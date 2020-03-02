2019-2020 Basketball

Lane College opens defense of SIAC title with victory over CAU

Lane gets back to .500 trying to repeat as conference champs

 Image courtesy: SIAC
Briana Thompson led three scorers in double figures as Lane College (10-10) beat Clark Atlanta 68-52 on Monday afternoon in Rock Hill, SC.

Thompson had 21 points and seven steals, along with 15 points from Alex Harris for the 16 point win. The top three scorers for Clark Atlanta (6-12) struggled from the floor shooting a combined 6-36 in the opening game of the tournament. Reyana Miller was the lone Lady Panther in double figures with ten points. She also notched 10 turnovers, the team had 27 turnovers against just four assists.

Lane advances as the no. 5 seed out of the west to take on no. 1 seed Miles on Wednesday afternoon. Lane College made history last season with its first championship in program history.

