NCAT sweeps MEAC Indoor Track and Field Championship

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 29, 2020—The North Carolina A&T State men used a strong Saturday to win the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) indoor track & field championship at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, the program’s fourth straight title.



In fact, NCAT becomes the first MEAC program to sweep the men’s and women’s indoor titles in four straight seasons.



The Aggies racked up 165 points in the victory, while Norfolk State had 133 points to take second. Bethune-Cookman (100.5), Maryland Eastern Shore (71) and Coppin State (49) rounded out the top five.

Duane Ross was named the meet’s Outstanding Coach.



NCAT’s Regan Kimtai was named the meet’s Outstanding Runner, winning three gold medals over the weekend – including Saturday’s mile run, where he turned in a 4:18.37. Kimtai also won the 5,000 meters on Thursday and was on the Aggies’ winning distance medley relay squad.





Kimtai’s mile victory was the first of four on the day for the Aggies.



Randolph Ross, the freshman who leads the world in the 400 meters, won gold in that event with a 46.25, before Jaylan Mitchell gave the Aggies another win when he ran a 6.67 to claim gold in the 60 meters.



Savannah State transfer Abbas Abbkar ran a 1:52.50 to win the mile run.



Aaron Lewis and Joseph Amoah gave Coppin State a pair of event titles on Saturday; Lewis blasted by the field in 7.91 to win the 60-meter hurdles, and Amoah further cemented himself as a world-class sprinter, winning the 200 meters in 21.09.



Morgan State’s Kobe-Jordan Rhooms, the 2020 Outstanding Field Performer, won the triple jump with a leap of 15.64 meters, and Carlin Berryhill of Bethune-Cookman defended his 3,000-meter win at the line over Norfolk State’s Anteneh Girma.

Berryhill ran an 8:41.72.



Shemar Parker got Maryland Eastern Shore off to a good start, winning the pole vault after clearing 3.97 meters. The Hawks then ended the day by taking the 4×400-meter relay, as Ashane Beckford, Janoi Brown, Jonathan Robertson and Duvaire Wauchope turned in a 3:15.84.



Azad Williams of Norfolk State won the shot put at 15.56 meters.



The top three finishers in each event were named All-MEAC.







MEN’S ALL-MEAC TEAMS

First Team

Jaylan Mitchell, NCAT (60m), Joseph Amoah, CSU (200m), Randolph Ross, NCAT (400m), Abbas Abbkar, NCAT (800m, DMR), Aaron Lewis, CSU (60h), Regan Kimtai, NCAT (Mile, DMR, 5,000m), Carlin Berryhill, B-CU (3,000m), Ashane Beckford, UMES (4×400), Janoi Brown, UMES (4×400), Jonathan Robertson, UMES (4×400), Duvaire Wauchope, UMES (4×400), Akeem Lindo, NCAT (DMR), Mar’Quise McGee, NCAT (DMR), Jacob Milton, NSU (HJ), Shemar Parker, UMES (Pole), Daniel Seawright, SCSU (LJ), Kobe-Jordan Rhooms, MSU (TJ), Azad Williams, NSU (Shot), Sidney Holston, B-CU (Weight), Marc McCoy, B-CU (Hep)



Second Team

Joseph Amoah, CSU (60m, 4×400), Randolph Ross, NCAT (200m), Trevor Stewart, NCAT (400m), Robert Miller, NCAT (60h), NSU (800m, DMR), Carlin Berryhill, B-CU (Mile), Abayie Opuni, CSU (4×400), Malik John, CSU (4×400), Randy Serville, CSU (4×400), Lelei Too, NSU (DMR), Trequan Barnes, NSU (DMR), Kamil Jihad NSU (DMR), Je’Shawn Walker, NSU (DMR), Anteneh Girma, NSU (3,000m, 5,000m), Kelton Williams, B-CU (HJ), Joshua Goslee, UMES (Pole), Brandon Hicklin, NCAT (LJ), Marc McCoy, B-CU (TJ), Obie Taylor, NCAT (Shot), Aaron Wilkerson, NCAT (Weight), JaQuaveon Beachem, B-CU (Hep)



Third Team

Tavarius Wright, NCAT (60m), Kai Cole, NSU (200m), Gordon Lewis, NCCU (400m), Kameron Davis, HOW (60h), Regan Kimtai, NCAT (800m), Mar’Quise McGee, NCAT (Mile), Savien Hayes, NSU (4×400), Trequan Barnes, NSU (4×400), Kamil Jihad, NSU (4×400), Keith Brown, NSU (4×400), DeMauri Little, B-CU (DMR), Carlin Berryhill, B-CU (DMR), Mario Watson, B-CU (DMR), Cameron Berryhill, B-CU (DMR), Lelei Too, NSU (3,000m), Evans Cheruiyot, NSU (5,000m), Marvin Jones, NCCU (HJ), Azziah Russell, NSU (Pole), JaiQuan Earls, B-CU (LJ), Tre Johnson, DSU (TJ), Nasir Neal-Watson, UMES (Shot), Kurt Goodlitt, MSU (Weight), Jaylen Banks, NSU (Hep)

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 29, 2020—North Carolina A&T State won the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) women’s indoor track & field title on Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, the program’s fourth straight title.



In fact, NCAT becomes the first MEAC program to sweep the men’s and women’s indoor titles in four straight seasons.



The Aggies finished with 165 points, while Norfolk State racked up 131 points to come in second. The rest of the top five was Bethune-Cookman (82), Maryland Eastern Shore (56) and Howard (50.5).

Duane Ross was named the meet’s Outstanding Coach.



The Aggies won a total of five gold medals on Saturday, after coming into the day behind Bethune-Cookman in the standings. Loren James, who wound up sharing Outstanding Field Performer honors with Bethune-Cookman’s Monae Nichols, started the day by taking gold in the women’s shot put at 14.58 meters.



Nichols, who on Saturday won the women’s triple jump (12.81 meters), also won the long jump on Thursday.



TeJyrica Robinson beat her two nationally-ranked teammates to win the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.12, and Delecia McDuffie gave the Aggies a win in the women’s 400 meters after turning in a 54.13.



Cambrea Sturgis, one of the nation’s best sprinters, ran a 23.61 to win the 200 meters.



The Aggies also took gold in the women’s 4×400-meter relay after clocking in at 3:42.07.



Norfolk State’s Martha Bissah was named the meet’s Outstanding Runner – winning three gold medals on Saturday alone. She started by breaking her own meet record in the mile at 4:52.27, before winning the 800 meters in 2:09.17 and the 3,000 meters in 10:18.66.



The Spartans also got a gold medal from Kiara Grant in the 60 meters; she tied the MEAC meet record she set last season with a 7.22).



Kiara Ivy gave Florida A&M the day’s first gold medal, winning the women’s pole vault with a mark of 3.35 meters.



The top three finishers in each event were named All-MEAC.





WOMEN’S ALL-MEAC TEAMS

First Team

Kiara Grant, NSU (60m), Cambrea Sturgis, NCAT (200m), Delecia McDuffie, NCAT (400m), TeJyrica Robinson, NCAT (60h), Martha Bissah, NSU (Mile, 800m, 3,000m, DMR), Aurelia Jepkorir, UMES (5,000m), Payton Russell, NCAT (4×400), Sun-Sara Williams, NCAT (4×400), Tori Ray, NCAT (4×400), Nijala Florence, NCAT (4×400), Fridah Koech, NSU (DMR), Malika Pride, NSU (DMR), Kara Grant, NSU (DMR), Paula Salmon, NCAT (HJ), Kiara Ivy, FAMU (Pole), Monae Nichols, B-CU (LJ, TJ), Loren James, NCAT (Shot, Weight), Thea Shaw, B-CU (Pen)



Second Team

Cambrea Sturgis, NCAT (60m), Kiara Grant, NSU (200m), Malika Pride, NSU (400m), Paula Salmon, NCAT (60h), Tatiana Ogundeko, CSU (Mile), Kara Grant, NSU (800m), Aurelia Jepkorir, UMES (3,000m), Fridah Koech, NSU (5,000m), Jessika Gbai, HOW (4×400), Oluchi Ike, HOW (4×400), Ozioma Scott, HOW (4×400), Dasia Wilson, HOW (4×400), Valencia McDowell, MSU (DMR), Kimani Davis, MSU (DMR), Michelle Kamara, MSU (DMR), Jalissa Emmens, MSU (DMR), Kenady Wilson, NCAT (HJ), Sandra Brown, NCAT (Pole), Madeleine Akobundu, NCAT (LJ), Bhrandi Crenshaw, NCCU (TJ), Corneisha Mitchell, NCCU (Shot), Keturah Hunter, SCSU (Weight), Diamond Moore, MSU (Pen)



Third Team

Kayla Foy, NCAT (60m), Delecia McDuffie, NCAT (200m), Tori Ray, NCAT (400m), Madeleine Akobundu, NCAT (60h), G’Jasmyne Butler, NCAT (Mile), Valencia McDowell, MSU (800m), Fridah Koech, NSU (3,000m), Ashley Jean-Raymond, NCCU (5,000m), Jasmine Henery, CSU (4×400), Cathryn Lane, CSU (4×400), Destinee Mcloud, CSU (4×400), Tatiana Ogundeko, CSU (4×400), Asshanni Robb, UMES (DMR), Naomi English, UMES (DMR), Amirah Jones, UMES (DMR), Aurelia Jepkorir, UMES (DMR), Bhrandi Crenshaw, NCCU (HJ), Kylis Gilmore, NSU (Pole), Gabrielle Collins, B-CU (LJ), Alantra Mines, MSU (TJ), Alanna Newby, CSU (Shot), Corneisha Mitchell, NCCU (Weight), Precious Igwebuike, DSU (Pen)