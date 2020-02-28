Hampton rally falls short versus Radford

Courtesy: Hampton Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – A wild second-half rally from Hampton saw them trim a 16-point deficit to one, but visiting Radford used a pair of Carlik Jones free throws with seven seconds left to defeat Hampton 81-78 on Thursday night.

After trailing 38-29 at half, a Davion Warren free throw put Hampton on the second half scoreboard trailing 38-30. Radford scored the next eight points to take a 46-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Jones with 17:27 left.

Hampton (13-17, 8-9) made a run to cut it to eight at the 12:05 mark on a 3-ball by Marrow. The Highlanders pushed the lead back to 13 points on a 3-ball by Devin Hutchinson for a 70-57 lead with 8:23 left.

Radford (20-9, 15-2) held a 74-63 lead with 5:18 left on a jumper by Devonnte Holland, but Jones fouled Marrow attempting a three-pointer at the 4:57 mark. The first of his three made free throws broke the Virginia Division I All-Time Scoring record held by Reggie Williams of VMI from 2004-08 who scored 2,556 points. Marrow enters senior night with 2,564 points.

With three free throws Jermaine Marrow breaks Virginia Division-I All Time Scoring Record pic.twitter.com/vSfAYIJBpf — Hampton_MBB (@Hampton_MBB) February 28, 2020

Those three free throws started a 10-2 run as a layup by Stanley with 2:53 left pulled the Pirates to 76-74. After a 3-pointer from Donald Hicks with 2:30 left, a jumper by Dondre Griffin and two Marrow free throws pulled Hampton to within a point at 79-78 with 52 seconds left.

Hampton had fouls to give and finally got Radford in the bonus when Jones hit a pair with seven seconds. A last-ditch 3-pointer from Marrow was off allowing Radford to escape.

Stanley paced Hampton with 28 points and six rebounds, while Marrow recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds. Warren just missed joining them in the 20-point club with 18 and seven boards.

Hampton closes out the regular season at home for Senior Day on Saturday hosting USC Upstate at 4:30 pm.