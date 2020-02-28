2019-2020 Basketabll

Hampton rally falls short versus Radford

Jermaine Marrow breaks the Division-I all time scoring record in Virginia

 Image Courtesy: Hampton Athletics
Posted on

Courtesy: Hampton Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – A wild second-half rally from Hampton saw them trim a 16-point deficit to one, but visiting Radford used a pair of Carlik Jones free throws with seven seconds left to defeat Hampton 81-78 on Thursday night.

After trailing 38-29 at half, a Davion Warren free throw put Hampton on the second half scoreboard trailing 38-30.  Radford scored the next eight points to take a 46-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Jones with 17:27 left. 

Hampton (13-17, 8-9) made a run to cut it to eight at the 12:05 mark on a 3-ball by Marrow.  The Highlanders pushed the lead back to 13 points on a 3-ball by Devin Hutchinson for a 70-57 lead with 8:23 left.

Radford (20-9, 15-2) held a 74-63 lead with 5:18 left on a jumper by Devonnte Holland, but Jones fouled Marrow attempting a three-pointer at the 4:57 mark.  The first of his three made free throws broke the Virginia Division I All-Time Scoring record held by Reggie Williams of VMI from 2004-08 who scored 2,556 points.  Marrow enters senior night with 2,564 points.

Those three free throws started a 10-2 run as a layup by Stanley with 2:53 left pulled the Pirates to 76-74.  After a 3-pointer from Donald Hicks with 2:30 left, a jumper by Dondre Griffin and two Marrow free throws pulled Hampton to within a point at 79-78 with 52 seconds left. 

Hampton had fouls to give and finally got Radford in the bonus when Jones hit a pair with seven seconds.  A last-ditch 3-pointer from Marrow was off allowing Radford to escape.

Stanley paced Hampton with 28 points and six rebounds, while Marrow recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds.  Warren just missed joining them in the 20-point club with 18 and seven boards.

Hampton closes out the regular season at home for Senior Day on Saturday hosting USC Upstate at 4:30 pm.

Hampton rally falls short versus Radford
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top